Brant-Brantford paramedics searching for missing medication pouch

Brant-Brantford Paramedic Services is looking for a medication pouch lost over the weekend.

A County of Brant social media post said the pouch was lost on June 15 in the city of Brantford.

Paramedics discovered the pouch was missing during a routine call in the city.

They are asking the public to help locate the missing black pouch and warn of the danger the medications can pose if used without proper supervision.

Brant-Brantford Paramedic Services is working with Brantford Police to find the missing pouch.