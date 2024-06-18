KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Driver sent to hospital after minivan and tractor collide in Wilmot

    A crash on Erbs Road in Wilmot Township on June 18, 2024. A crash on Erbs Road in Wilmot Township on June 18, 2024.
    Share

    The Waterloo Regional Police Service says one person was injured in a Wilmot Township crash involving a minivan and tractor on Tuesday.

    Emergency crews were called to Erbs Road, between Notre Dame Drive and Sandhills Road, around 3 p.m.

    Police say the driver of the Dodge Caravan, a 53-year-old Perth County man, was trapped inside and had to be extricated by firefighters.

    He was then taken to local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The person driving the tractor was not hurt.

    Erbs Road was temporarily closed between Sandhills Road and Notre Dame Drive but it reopened two hours later.

    Police are asking anyone with dash cam video of the collision to give them a call.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NEW

    NEW Canada's population tops 41 million

    Statistics Canada says the country's population topped 41 million people in the first quarter of this year as it grew by 0.6 per cent. The agency cites a gain of 242,673 people in the first three months of the year.

    Has your car been stolen? Share your story

    There may be connections between vehicle thefts and recent visits made to body shops in Canada, according to some victims. Have you been a victim of car theft? What were the circumstances? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.

    opinion

    opinion 'How I spent my summer vacation': by Trudeau, Poilievre, Singh and Blanchet

    'How I spent my summer vacation' is a classic that's often the first composition asked of students when they return to class in the fall. In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair explores what the essays of the various federal party leaders might look like at the end of this summer's break.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News