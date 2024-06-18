Driver sent to hospital after minivan and tractor collide in Wilmot

The Waterloo Regional Police Service says one person was injured in a Wilmot Township crash involving a minivan and tractor on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to Erbs Road, between Notre Dame Drive and Sandhills Road, around 3 p.m.

Police say the driver of the Dodge Caravan, a 53-year-old Perth County man, was trapped inside and had to be extricated by firefighters.

He was then taken to local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The person driving the tractor was not hurt.

Erbs Road was temporarily closed between Sandhills Road and Notre Dame Drive but it reopened two hours later.

Police are asking anyone with dash cam video of the collision to give them a call.