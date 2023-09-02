'I think I’m very ready for it': Nearly 5,000 students expected to move into U of G dorms over long weekend

Students move in to residences at University of Guelph. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener) (Sept. 2, 2023) Students move in to residences at University of Guelph. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener) (Sept. 2, 2023)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada shut its land border to asylum seekers. More refugees came anyway

A deal Canada struck this year to stem the flow of asylum seekers entering from the U.S. was, at first glance, a quick success: Within days, the number of people caught at unofficial crossings along the border dwindled to a trickle. But five months later, the overall number of people filing refugee claims in Canada has risen instead of falling.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver