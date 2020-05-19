KITCHENER -- Despite an increase in complaints from the public, no one was charged for violating the provincial emergency orders over the long weekend, Region of Waterloo officials say.

That's not to say it was a quiet weekend in Waterloo Region though.

Chief Administrative Officer Mike Murray said during a Wednesday media briefing that there were 200 or more site visits made over the course of the long weekend.

Those visits were mostly made on Saturday, when the sun was shining and temperatures pushed 20 degrees Celsius.

A site visit includes for reported complaints or proactive patrols, Murray explained.

The region did see an increase in reports of gatherings over five people, but most of the site visits were educational and done to remind people of the provincial emergency order.

"I was somewhat disappointed to hear of examples of residents not following physical distancing measures over the long weekend," said Acting Medical Officer Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang in that same briefing.

"Yes it was long weekend, the unofficial beginning of summer, and yes we had some nicer weather at the beginning of the weekend. But we can't undo the good work that has gone into slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our region."

Regional officials stress that their goal in these cases is to educate people, not fine them.

As of the region's most recent update last Wednesday, 12 charges have been laid for not complying with the province's emergency orders.