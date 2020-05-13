KITCHENER -- Two more charges have been laid in Waterloo Region for not complying with the Ontario government's emergency orders.

Regional officials updated the numbers during a Wednesday media briefing, and said that both charges were laid in the last week.

In one case, a grocery store in Kitchener was fined. Region of Waterloo CAO Mike Murray said he couldn't elaborate on exactly what the grocery store was fined for, just that it was fined for not complying.

In the other instance, a person was fined in an outdoor setting in Cambridge for not following the province's rules during the state of emergency.

This is at least the third time in Cambridge that someone outside has been fined for not complying

Each one of these fines costs the recipient $750.

In the past week, the region also reported the following instances of enforcement:

289 site visits where education was given or warnings were issued

1,426 site visits where no action was required

95 phone calls where information was provided

1,812 total contacts (site visits, phone calls and charges)

Last week, four other charges were laid in cases where people didn't adhere to provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

Those charges were given at a nail salon in Kitchener, a private residence in Waterloo where more than five people were gathered and two instances where too many people were gathered in public spaces in Cambridge.

Ontario has extended its emergency order until June 2, limiting gatherings of more than five people who aren't in the same household and closing non-essential businesses, though the province has slowly begun to ease restrictions as the number of new cases reported daily continues to drop.

There have been a total of 12 charges laid in Waterloo Region for non-compliance.

Waterloo Region has 963 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, including 528 resolved cases and 105 deaths.

More than 10,300 tests have been done to date.