Humane society to host walk-in adoption event as centres hit capacity
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth (HSKWSP) is hosting an urgent walk-in adoption event this week as their animal centres in both Kitchener and Stratford have reached full capacity.
The goal of the event is ensure same day adoptions.
With almost 200 animals in their care between both centres and 63 animals on their surrender list, the humane society is urging members of the community to adopt.
They are also calling for more foster caregivers.
“If you cannot adopt, we are encouraging families to open their hearts and homes and become foster parents. A foster home significantly decreases a pet’s stress and anxiety, and having a family to care for them in a home environment ensures their overall happiness,” said CEO Victoria Baby in a media release.
The humane society is looking for foster families particularly in the Stratford Perth area. The HSKWSP provides all necessities required to foster a pet.
The walk-in adoption event will take place at both centres located at 250 Riverbend Dr. in Kitchener and 125 Griffith Rd. in Stratford from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
No appointment is necessary, making it easier for potential adopters to meet and interact with the animals. The event will feature reduced adoption fees to encourage more adoptions and help alleviate the current overcrowding.
For cat lovers, the HSKWSP also has more than 20 kittens currently available for adoption.
More than 20 kittens are currently available for adoption. (HSKWSP)If you are looking to adopt, the humane society encourages people to be prepared:
- all household members must be present for a meet and greet with the adoptable pet
- if you are adopting a dog and have another dog at home, bring your dog to the event for the meet and greet
For more information about the walk-in adoption event, including the types of animals available and the adoption process, visit the humane society’s website or contact their centres directly.
