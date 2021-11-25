How Waterloo Region is making the Pinebush COVID-19 vaccine clinic more kid-friendly

CAMBRIDGE -

Waterloo Region's COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Pinebush Road in Cambridge is gearing up to start vaccinating children between five and 11 years old.

The region opened appointments on Tuesday, with the first shots going into arms on Friday.

The clinic is now brighter and more colourful, with pictures of animals, cartoon characters and video game characters in areas where children will be vaccinated.

There's also a bright welcome sign at the entrance, welcoming people in 23 different languages and offering words of encouragement like "I am calm" and "I am brave."

"It's important for the kids to have a good experience and to tie it to a good memory," said Lisa Anstey, the clinic's manager. "Health-care is a positive thing and we want them to make that connection and have a bit of fun as they're going through."

Immunization stations have fidget toys and TV screens to help distract kids while they get their shots. Afterwards, children and their families can go to Camp Pinebush, where they're able to watch TV, colour or play games as they wait 30 minutes for observation.

Camp Pinebush, where children can wait after getting their vaccine (Stephanie Villella / CTV Kitchener)

There are also sensory-safe stations for children who need a quieter space or more distraction.

"We know it can't be all fun and games," Anstey said. "We got amazing supports from Grand River Hospital and the region. We have paediatricians, child life specialists, we have incredible nurses who have worked with children for over 30 years. It’s an incredible mix of skills that we have coming together to support."

The clinic expects to receive its first batch of the Pfizer children's vaccine Thursday.