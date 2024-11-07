WRDSB appeal dismissed in defamation lawsuit by former teacher
The Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal by the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) in an attempt to prevent a former teacher’s defamation lawsuit from proceeding to trial.
The case stems from a presentation made at a board meeting by Carolyn Burjoski. On Jan. 17, 2022, she expressed her concern about some of the books in elementary school libraries, specifically those with references to gender expression and sexuality.
At the time, former chair Scott Piatkowski interrupted Burjoski’s presentation over concerns her comments could violate the Ontario Human Rights Code.
The decision means Burjoski will be able to pursue her case against the board and Piatkowski.
“Oh God, it’s been hard. It’s been hard. It’s been a two-and-a-half year marathon. And it’s had its lows. Physically, mentally,” said Burjoski.
In the Court of Appeal decision, it noted a discrepancy between what Burjoski said and how it was characterized by Piatkowski.
“The Board Chair’s remarks would have led members of the public to perceive that the respondent said something far more insidious than she did,” part of the decision reads. “[W]e find ourselves in agreement with his ultimate conclusion that the respondent should be permitted to advance her claim.”
The court acknowledged that while defending vulnerable groups is crucial, that’s not what they feel happened here, stating “It is one thing to counter discriminatory speech; it is quite another to counter speech that was not expressed.”
The decision also outlines that the board’s decision to remove the video of Burjoski’s presentation from their website, while Piatkowski made public statements about it, prevented members of the public from making their own assessment.
“That’s when I started to feel, ‘Oh my goodness, this is really bad.’ So I just started to lose my optimism, let’s say. And I wasn’t sleeping. My body was doing weird things like fluttering and anxiety reactions,” said Burjoski.
Burjoski also released a video response to the decision on social media, calling this development “fabulous news.
”MAJOR VICTORY! Ontario Court of Appeal has dismissed the School Board's appeal! Powerful institutions like @wrdsb can't weaponize false accusations to silence public debate. Now our defamation lawsuit can proceed to trial.@wrdsb @Sflecce @fordnation @ONeducation pic.twitter.com/9WAEaEFMfl
“I’m feeling awesome. Victorious. Jumping up and down. Did a little dancing,” Burjoski said to CTV News.
Piatkowski says he will not be commenting on the decision with the matter before the courts, and a spokesperson for the school board said the same.
The board has 60 days since the date of the decision to appeal it. If not, the case will proceed to trial in the Ontario Superior Court.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'There is no electricity': Canadian travellers in Cuba urge caution in hurricane's wake
Cuba's power grid was knocked out by Hurricane Rafael, which ripped across the country as a Category 3 storm. In western Cuba, it toppled buildings and pushed 50,000 people to find shelter elsewhere. Cubans were already enduring rolling blackouts due to energy shortages.
Sparks fly as MPs question minister on pension implications of proposed election date change
Sparks flew at a parliamentary committee Thursday as MPs questioned Canada's democratic institutions minister about a widely opposed provision in electoral reform legislation that seeks to delay the next fixed election date by one week.
Three charged in One Direction singer Liam Payne's death
Three people have been charged in relation to One Direction singer Liam Payne's death in a fall from his Buenos Aires hotel balcony last month, Argentine authorities said on Thursday.
RCMP already 'on high alert' for potential wave of migrants after Trump election
Canada's federal police force has been preparing for months on a contingency plan for a potential massive influx of migrants across the border following Trump's promise of 'mass deportations' of millions of undocumented immigrants in the U.S.
'There was no stopping this baby from coming': Woman gives birth while aboard Newfoundland ferry
A young family from Codroy Valley, N.L., is happy to be on land and resting with their newborn daughter, Miley, after an overwhelming, yet exciting experience at sea.
Volkswagen models recalled for airbag safety precaution
Recall notices have been issued for some Volkswagen models from 2006 to 2019 for airbag safety issues.
America votes: How celebrities are reacting to Trump's decisive victory
Celebrities from Hulk Hogan to Ariana Grande are sharing their reactions to the U.S. election, which will see Donald Trump return to the White House.
3 Winnipeg police officers charged with breach of trust, theft
Three members of the Winnipeg Police Service have been charged with breach of trust, obstruction of justice and theft following a lengthy investigation
Canadian arrested in Florida for allegedly possessing child sex abuse content
A 25-year-old Canadian man was arrested in Florida last weekend after police say he was caught with child sex abuse content.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.