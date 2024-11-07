Senior robbed, walker thrown in Grand River in Brantford
The Brantford Police Service has arrested a woman believed to be responsible for a daytime robbery of a senior citizen.
Police say it happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday on a walking bridge near Brant’s Crossing located at 2 Icomm Dr.
The accused is alleged to have approached the senior citizen with her face concealed, and using force, took her purse and shoes.
The robber allegedly threw the victim’s walker into the Grand River to prevent her from leaving the area.
Officers found and arrested the suspect who was found to be in violation of four probation orders and provided false names to police in an attempt to obstruct the investigation.
The victim was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
As a result of the investigation, a 39-year-old Brantford woman faces a list of charges.
The accused was held for bail.
