Region approves plan to reduce vehicle lanes, add bike lanes
The Region of Waterloo is pushing ahead with a plan to expand the cycling network in Waterloo.
The plans include several projects in the Uptown and University areas, but most notably it will result in major changes to Bridgeport Road and Erb Street.
Bridgeport and Erb, are both currently three lane, one-way roads bringing traffic in and out of Uptown Waterloo.
The plan would see the reduction of one lane from Uptown to Highway 85 while adding wider sidewalks and separated cycling lanes.
“What the report on Tuesday emphasized was there would be actually really minimal impacts to drivers,” said Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe.
According to the Region report, a traffic impact study found during peak hours the impact of these changes would be minimal.
- Bridgeport Road from Lancaster to Albert: additional 54 seconds in the AM peak hour
- Erb Street from Caroline Street to Highway 85: additional 92 seconds in the PM peak hour
According to the mayor these changes will give people more options to travel.
“This will really give people more affordable choices, healthier choices and ways to get around for short to medium distances that they're traveling,” she added.
This approval comes as Premier Ford takes aim at bike lanes in downtown Toronto, and is tabling legislation that would stop the removal of traffic lanes for cycling lanes.
According to McCabe, the Region’s plan should not be an issue.
“Because we're not taking anything away and we're not reducing travel times, I'm not terribly concerned about the province stepping in, we've also said to the province this is clearly municipal jurisdiction, so we're hoping that they'll realize that,” said McCabe.
More approvals are needed before this plan can go ahead.
If given the green light, construction on parts of the plan could start in 2027, while other aspects would not start until 2032.
Other parts of the Waterloo cycling infrastructure include
- King Street from Columbia Street to Weber Street
- University Avenue from Seagram Drive to Westmount Road
- Erb Street from Peppler Street to Bridgeport Road
- Bridgeport Road from Albert Street to Riverbend Drive
- Caroline Street from Albert Street to Erb Street
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'There is no electricity': Canadian travellers in Cuba urge caution in hurricane's wake
Cuba's power grid was knocked out by Hurricane Rafael, which ripped across the country as a Category 3 storm. In western Cuba, it toppled buildings and pushed 50,000 people to find shelter elsewhere. Cubans were already enduring rolling blackouts due to energy shortages.
Sparks fly as MPs question minister on pension implications of proposed election date change
Sparks flew at a parliamentary committee Thursday as MPs questioned Canada's democratic institutions minister about a widely opposed provision in electoral reform legislation that seeks to delay the next fixed election date by one week.
Three charged in One Direction singer Liam Payne's death
Three people have been charged in relation to One Direction singer Liam Payne's death in a fall from his Buenos Aires hotel balcony last month, Argentine authorities said on Thursday.
RCMP already 'on high alert' for potential wave of migrants after Trump election
Canada's federal police force has been preparing for months on a contingency plan for a potential massive influx of migrants across the border following Trump's promise of 'mass deportations' of millions of undocumented immigrants in the U.S.
'There was no stopping this baby from coming': Woman gives birth while aboard Newfoundland ferry
A young family from Codroy Valley, N.L., is happy to be on land and resting with their newborn daughter, Miley, after an overwhelming, yet exciting experience at sea.
Volkswagen models recalled for airbag safety precaution
Recall notices have been issued for some Volkswagen models from 2006 to 2019 for airbag safety issues.
America votes: How celebrities are reacting to Trump's decisive victory
Celebrities from Hulk Hogan to Ariana Grande are sharing their reactions to the U.S. election, which will see Donald Trump return to the White House.
3 Winnipeg police officers charged with breach of trust, theft
Three members of the Winnipeg Police Service have been charged with breach of trust, obstruction of justice and theft following a lengthy investigation
Canadian arrested in Florida for allegedly possessing child sex abuse content
A 25-year-old Canadian man was arrested in Florida last weekend after police say he was caught with child sex abuse content.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.