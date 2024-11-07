Police searching for stabbing suspect in Kitchener, man left with serious injuries

Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate an overnight stabbing in Kitchener.

Police say emergency services responded to an apartment building on Garment Street around 2:40 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a man with stab wounds.

The victim, a 41-year-old man from Kitchener, was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

“An unknown suspect fled the area prior to police arrival,” police said in a news release. “Investigators believe the suspect and victim are known to each other.”

Police will continue to be in the area throughout the day as they continue their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, ext. 6370.