How to watch Kitchener's Remembrance Day Ceremony

People across Canada will pause to reflect Monday at Remembrance Day Ceremonies across the country.

CTV News Kitchener will be hosting a livestream of the Kitchener ceremony at the cenotaph on Duke Street. The livestream will be available on this page.

The service at the cenotaph is scheduled to start at 10:45 a.m.

The service is open to the community.

Other ceremonies

Brantford

War memorial at the corner of Dalhousie Street and Brant Avenue

10:40 a.m.

Cambridge

Cenotaph at Queen Street West and Tannery Street

10 a.m.

Cenotaph at King Street

10:20 a.m.

Fergus

Cenotaph at Tower Street and Bridge Street

10:45 a.m.

Guelph

Sleeman Centre

10:20 a.m.

University of Guelph (Branion Plaza to War Memorial Hall)

10:30 a.m.

Rockwood

Cenotaph at the corner of Guelph Street and Main Street South

10:55 a.m.

Stratford

Cenotaph on York Street

10:10 a.m.

Waterloo

100 Regina Street South