How to watch Kitchener's Remembrance Day Ceremony

    People across Canada will pause to reflect Monday at Remembrance Day Ceremonies across the country.

    CTV News Kitchener will be hosting a livestream of the Kitchener ceremony at the cenotaph on Duke Street. The livestream will be available on this page.

    The service at the cenotaph is scheduled to start at 10:45 a.m.

    The service is open to the community.

     

    Other ceremonies

    Brantford

    War memorial at the corner of Dalhousie Street and Brant Avenue

    • 10:40 a.m.

    Cambridge

    Cenotaph at Queen Street West and Tannery Street

    • 10 a.m.

    Cenotaph at King Street

    • 10:20 a.m.

    Fergus

    Cenotaph at Tower Street and Bridge Street

    • 10:45 a.m.

    Guelph

    Sleeman Centre

    • 10:20 a.m.

    University of Guelph (Branion Plaza to War Memorial Hall)

    • 10:30 a.m.

    Rockwood

    Cenotaph at the corner of Guelph Street and Main Street South

    • 10:55 a.m.

    Stratford

    Cenotaph on York Street

    • 10:10 a.m.

    Waterloo

    100 Regina Street South

    • 10:30 a.m.

