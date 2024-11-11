How to watch Kitchener's Remembrance Day Ceremony
People across Canada will pause to reflect Monday at Remembrance Day Ceremonies across the country.
CTV News Kitchener will be hosting a livestream of the Kitchener ceremony at the cenotaph on Duke Street. The livestream will be available on this page.
The service at the cenotaph is scheduled to start at 10:45 a.m.
The service is open to the community.
Other ceremonies
Brantford
War memorial at the corner of Dalhousie Street and Brant Avenue
- 10:40 a.m.
Cambridge
Cenotaph at Queen Street West and Tannery Street
- 10 a.m.
Cenotaph at King Street
- 10:20 a.m.
Fergus
Cenotaph at Tower Street and Bridge Street
- 10:45 a.m.
Guelph
Sleeman Centre
- 10:20 a.m.
University of Guelph (Branion Plaza to War Memorial Hall)
- 10:30 a.m.
Rockwood
Cenotaph at the corner of Guelph Street and Main Street South
- 10:55 a.m.
Stratford
Cenotaph on York Street
- 10:10 a.m.
Waterloo
100 Regina Street South
- 10:30 a.m.
