KITCHENER -- The Black Lives Matter Movement is not only happening at in-person protests, but it has also taken over social media.

Millions of people are posting about the movement on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter daily, but experts say too much time online can negatively affect your mental health.

“Social media can have detrimental psychological effects on the community,” says therapist Evalena Matlock-Corley.

When social media becomes overwhelming, the typical advice is to log off, but advocates for the Black Lives Matter movement are urging people to stay logged on.

“What we’re seeing now is the largest social justice movement that we’ve seen in our history,” says Matlock-Corley.

The Black Lives Matter hashtag has been used over 21 million times on Instagram at the time this story was written.

The momentum has created what new media expert Aimee Morrison calls a “collective identity”.

“Like a snowball rolling down the hill, gains more and more, gets bigger and bigger and the bigger it gets, the faster it rolls,” says Morrison, English professor at the University of Waterloo.

The movement has garnered attention all over the world online, but some social users are beginning to feel feed fatigue, which is the tendency to pull back from social media.

“For the people who have not been participating in these movements for a long time, it suddenly feels as if everything has exploded,” says Morrison.

Videos and photos continue to flood timelines detailing experiences of racism caught on camera and resources to learn more.

“Very good to be educated, but it needs to be done in smaller bites, you can’t go on there and spend six hours on social media,” says Matlock-Corley.

“Extra anxiety, they go deeper into depression, and deeper into self-esteem issues that they may have,” she says.

Her advice is to limit screen time to about an hour a day.

“If you’re looking and you’re just getting angrier and angrier and more frustrated that no good for anyone.”

Morrison suggests setting a timer, using a mute button and managing your online notifications.

“For those of us who did not know about it are privileged to be able to see other people’s realities and perhaps ask for change,” she adds.

Social media users CTV News spoke with on Saturday say although it is important engage online, it’s even more important to be ally off screen.