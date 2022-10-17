Hometown star honoured in Stratford

Beloved actor and Stratford native, Graham Greene, was honoured at a special Canada’s Walk of Fame Hometown Star event.

The Hometown Stars initiative started in 2017 to give inductees an opportunity to celebrate their induction in their hometown.

Greene was inducted to Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2021.

Greene’s career as an actor spans decades. He’s been in over 100 productions including The Green Mile, Die Hard with a Vengeance and The Twilight Saga, New Moon.

More than 100 people filled the Tom Patterson Theatre in Stratford to celebrate Greene’s accomplishments on Monday morning.

Each inductee into Canada’s Walk of Fame receives a $10,000 donation to the charity or cause of their choice.

Greene chose Stratford Perth Humane Society and Alley Cat Café as the beneficiaries. Each received $5,000. A news release said Greene once ran a one-person cat rescue operation that socialized and placed 26 stray cats and kittens.