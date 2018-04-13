

CTV Kitchener





A Woodstock man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a hockey stick that was left outside to honour the Humboldt Broncos.

Woodstock police say the 29-year-old man was arrested Thursday night on charges of theft and breach of probation.

The man is accused of stealing a hockey stick from The Comfort Guy, an HVAC business on Dundas Street, Thursday afternoon.

The stick had been left outside the business as part of the national show of solidarity with Humboldt in response to last week’s deadly bus crash.