CTV News Kitchener Videographer

Will Aiello is a weather specialist and community reporter for CTV Kitchener. Not new to the field, he has spent the last few years presenting weather with CTV Northern Ontario and previously spending time with CTV Ottawa working on the sponsorships side.

He attended school in Vancouver, graduating with honours in an audio engineering and a music production degree.

Will’s life revolves around spreading positive and laughter both on and off the screen. Growing up playing hockey and lacrosse, he always loves to remain active on a daily basis. He also has a passion for music and can be caught playing the piano at any given moment.

Most of his free time is spent playing with his pup Jax, adventuring out exploring nature or taking in time at his family cottage.