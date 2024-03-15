'His only mistake was wanting his crackers': Owner demands justice after emu viciously killed
A family is reeling after two people broke into an enclosure on their hobby farm south of Brantford, Ont., and killed one of their pet emus.
Two-year-old McTavish was one of five birds in the pen on Wednesday night. His owner, Shannon McCarrell, says her four emus and one ostrich were spending the night outside instead of in the barn for the first time in a while because of the warm weather.
“I was sleeping and my teenage son burst into my room and said ‘McTavish is dead,’” McCarrell said.
From his wounds, McCarrell believes someone hit McTavish over the head with a blade and then snapped his neck. She thinks he likely came to the edge of the enclosure thinking the intruders were bringing him treats – his favourites are Cheez-It crackers.
“Some people are going to say it’s just a bird, but they’re a part of my family,” McCarrell said.
“They didn’t deserve this and he deserves justice because he didn’t do anything wrong. His only mistake was wanting his crackers.”
Nothing was stolen, no other animals were injured, and the motive behind the crime remains unclear.
Shannon McCarrell has had McTavish since he was just a few days old. (Submitted)
McCarrell has always felt safe on the property, but that’s now changed.
“They were 100 yards from my husband and my children who were in the home,” she said. “So if they’re able to do something this vicious to an animal, it could have been my family too.”
McCarrell’s security camera captured two people outside the emu enclosure before McTavish was killed.
Ontario Provincial Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident, noting that causing unnecessary suffering to an animal is punishable with up to five years in jail.
McCarrell says McTavish and her other emus kept the family sane during the pandemic. (Submitted)
McCarrell is urging anyone with information to contact police.
“If anybody knows who did this, please come forward and give somebody some closure,” she pleaded.
In the meantime, she and her other birds, including McTavish’s mate Wallace, are trying to move forward without him.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
De-escalation efforts proving 'unsuccessful' as lengthy Calgary standoff wears on
Calgary police remain posted outside a Penbrooke Meadows home with an armed suspect barricaded inside, and de-escalation efforts proving unsuccessful as the standoff passes the 24-hour mark.
Quebec woman gives birth outside after finding hospital door locked
A central Quebec health authority has confirmed that a woman gave birth outside a hospital in Drummondville, Que., after the mother arrived to the building and found the main doors locked.
Video shows large flames engulfing Brampton home where remains of family were found
New video has surfaced showing last week’s large fire at a Brampton home where the remains of three family members were found.
'You just have to laugh': Winnipeg woman's car stolen, recovered and then stolen again
A Winnipeg woman said she can only laugh at her bad luck after her car was stolen in November, recovered – and then it was stolen again.
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says he's not endorsing Trump
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says he will not be backing Donald Trump in the 2024 election.
Significant police presence and a eulogy from Wayne Gretzky: Details revealed about funeral for Brian Mulroney
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Wayne Gretzky and Pierre Karl Peladeau are expected to speak at the state funeral for Brian Mulroney, who died last month at age 84.
Shohei Ohtani reveals his new wife's identity -- she's also a star athlete
The mystery is finally over. Two weeks after making the surprise announcement of his marriage, Major League Baseball star Shohei Ohtani has revealed his new wife’s identity – and she’s also a top athlete.
Man who posed as cop during deadly Vancouver home invasion sentenced to 7 years
A man who posed as a police officer during a 2021 home invasion that left a Vancouver senior dead has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Canada could follow U.S. and ban TikTok, tech analyst says
If the U.S. bans TikTok over national security concerns, a tech analyst says Canada could follow suit.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.