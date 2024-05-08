Guelph man arrested after woman said she was repeatedly confined and assaulted

Guelph police have arrested and charged a 55-year-old man after a woman said she was repeatedly assaulted and forcibly confined.

Police officers began their investigation late last month after a woman said she was assaulted by a man who would not let her leave a motel room and two different apartments for days at a time.

Police said the man was also under investigation after another woman was assaulted outside a downtown apartment in mid-April.

The man was located on Wednesday and arrested. He has been charged with three counts of assault, three counts of forcible confinement, two counts of breaching probation, and one count each of assault with a weapon and theft.