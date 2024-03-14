Emu killed by trespassers in Haldimand County: Police

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for two people who allegedly broke into an emu pen and killed a bird inside.

In a news release, police said it happened at a property in Fisherville on Haldimand Road 20.

Sometime between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, investigators believe two people broke through a fence and got inside the enclosure.

They then fatally injured the animal “by an unknown means,” police said.

Investigators are reviewing video surveillance, trying to identify the people responsible.

Police noted causing unnecessary suffering to an animal is a criminal offence, punishable with up to five years in jail.