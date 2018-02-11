

Ontario Provincial Police closed down a portion of Wellington Road 124 in Rockwood after a two-vehicle collision.

Wellington Road 124 between Wellington Road 27 and Fourth Line was closed for several hours.

Two cars collided around 11:30 a.m. sending one driver to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.



Orange Air Ambulance was initially requested but they were unable to respond due to weather conditions.

The cause of the collision is under investigation however, police are looking into weather as a possible factor.

The highway reopened shortly after 4:30 p.m.

