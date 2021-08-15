KITCHENER -- As Canada gets ready for a federal election in September, Member of Parliament (MP) candidates in Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and the surrounding area are preparing to campaign.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked the Governor General to dissolve the current government, sparking an election that will take place across the country on Sept. 20.

Here are the current MP candidates up for election in the local area:

Kitchener Centre: Raj Saini (Liberal – incumbent), Mary Henein Thorn (Conservative), Beisan Zubi (NDP), Mike Morrice (Green Party), Ellen Papenburg (Animal Protection Party)

Kitchener-Conestoga: Tim Louis (Liberal – incumbent), Carlene Hawley (Conservative), Kevin Dupuis (People’s Party of Canada)

Kitchener South-Hespeler: Valerie Bradford (Liberal), Tyler Calver (Conservative), Suresh Arangath (NDP), Matthew Correia (Veterans’ Coalition Party)

Waterloo: Bardish Chagger (Liberal – incumbent), Meghan Shannon (Conservative), Patrick Doucette (People’s Party), Robin Waldman (Animal Protection Party)

Cambridge: Bryan May (Liberal – incumbent), Connie Cody (Conservative)

Guelph: Lloyd Longfield (Liberal – incumbent), Ashish Sachan (Conservative), Aisha Jahangir (NDP), Michelle Bowman (Green Party)

Brantford-Brant: Alison Macdonald (Liberal), Larry Brock (Conservative), Adrienne Roberts (NDP), Cole Squire (People’s Party)

Wellington-Halton Hills: Melanie Lang (Liberal), Michael Chong (Conservative – incumbent), Ran Zhu (Green Party), Sylvain Carle (People’s Party)

Perth-Wellington: Brendan Knight (Liberal), John Nater (Conservative – incumbent), Kevin Kruchkywich (NDP)

Oxford: Elizabeth Quinto (Liberal), Dave Mackenzie (Conservative – incumbent), Matthew Chambers (NDP), Wendy Martin (People’s Party)

Huron-Bruce: James Rice (Liberal), Ben Lobb (Conservative – incumbent), Jack Stecho (People’s Party), Justin L. Smith (Independent)

Haldimand-Norfolk: Karen Matthews (Liberal), Leslyn Lewis (Conservative), Kenneth Gilpin (People’s Party)

This list is ongoing. Candidates will be added or removed as more information becomes available.