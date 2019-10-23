KITCHENER – A local boy had the chance to meet his soccer hero after he was chosen for a special on-field experience in Toronto.

Erik Bettridge, eight, is one of Wayne Rooney's biggest fans.

The boy was chosen to escort Rooney, who plays for DC United, out to BMO Field as the team played against Toronto FC on Saturday.

His parents, though, had no idea what he was in store for: Erik's dad Kevin tells CTV that he had signed his son up for what seemed like an "ambiguous opportunity."

When they got to the game, the boy was whisked away by TFC staff for about two hours. When he came out onto the field, hand-in-hand with his hero, it was a shock to them all.

"It was exciting, it was really cool," Kevin Bettridge says. "I didn't expect him to be one of the first out of the tunnel."

Saturday's match was Rooney's last MLS game as he heads back to England to play, making the opportunity that much sweeter for the family of TFC fans.

Erik says his friends are jealous of his brush with fame.

"They were like, 'Lucky!'" he says.

As part of the experience he also got a TFC shirt, as well as the photo and video evidence of the meeting.

In that game, Toronto ended up scoring four goals in extra time for an exciting 5-1.

Toronto will take on New York City FC in the conference semi-finals on Wednesday night.

Erik Bettridge says he'll be watching from home—but not until after his soccer training.