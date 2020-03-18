KITCHENER -- A shortage of personal protective equipment at hospitals around the world has health officials looking to spread a message: don’t buy masks.

Doctors at Waterloo’s Walk-In Clinic say they’ll have to stay home because they don’t have a healthy supply of gloves, gowns, and masks.

“It’s been difficult to get the masks,” said Dr. Darryl Milne. “We need more PPE equipment.”

He adds that the shortage limits the number of patients he can see and how long he can work.

“Once we have the mask on, we try to leave it on all day,” said Milne. “We’re not supposed to touch our face at all so the mask stays on. The gloves we try to change after every patient.”

Doctor Rex Mohammed, the clinic’s medical director, says he’s made several appeals for donations.

“We’ve reached out to the Region of Waterloo council, we’ve requested the emergency logistics teams, we’ve reached out to Grand River Hospital, we’ve reached out to St. Mary’s, we’ve reached out to several pharmacists, and we’ve reached out to ER physicians,” he said.

Mohammed mentions that the clinic will have to verify each donation before they can be accepted.

“It has to come from a very fine source,” he said. “If somebody was to bring it in we have to go through the Region of Waterloo Public Health or the team we have on-site.”

St. Mary’s and Grand River have both made an appeal for community donations as well.

“Hand sanitizer and masks are of greatest need at this time,” the hospitals said in a joint statement. “N-95 respirator masks, surgical masks, and procedural masks will be considered.”

Any donations must be coordinated through email to Grand River (orinfo@grhosp.on.ca) or St. Mary’s (purchasing@smgh.ca).