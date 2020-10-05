KITCHENER -- Health Canada has approved an easy, rapid COVID-19 test kid based on research out of the University of Guelph.

A news release said the handheld device, called the Hyris bCUBE, was approved last week, and is the first portable system approved for screening for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The release claims that the technology provides results that are 95 per cent accurate within 90 minutes. That makes it optimal for use in offices, airports and schools.

"This technology can be used where we live, where we work, where we play, even in gyms, anywhere where there are concerns someone has the virus and is at risk of contaminating or inoculating other people," said Prof. Steve Newmaster in a news release.

He said the device is sensitive and specific enough to pick up on different strains of coronaviruses, which could mean fewer false positives for COVID-19. The news release also said the testing could help reduce false positives caused by a flu virus.

"Flu season is coming, and people are going to be worried they have COVID-19," he said.

"Testing is going to be bogged down in clinical labs. This bCUBE will provide an alternative in a workplace or in other areas."

The company is awaiting approval for the technology in the U.S., which could come as soon as this month, and hopes to sell the device to companies and organizations.