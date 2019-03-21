

Jeff Pickel, CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police confirm that one driver is dead after a two-vehicle crash in North Dumfries Township.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Dumfries Road between Wrigley Road and Greenfield Road.

Police say the deceased was a 19-year-old Paris man.

The other driver, a 56-year-old Kitchener man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

They also says it’s too early in the investigation to know if road conditions or impairment had anything to do with the crash.

“We’re still trying to determine how the two vehicles came into contact,” says Sgt. Mark Hammer. “They are still on scene; we have our reconstructionists working to try to facilitate those answers for us right now.”

The traffic unit is investigating, with the assistance of an airborne remote-piloted vehicle.

A number of witnesses saw the crash and remained on scene, however police believe there may be other witnesses. Police are asking anyone who saw the crash to get in contact.

The road is expected to remain closed all morning.