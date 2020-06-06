WATERLOO -- Anson Place, a long term care and retirement home hit hard with COVID-19, is now down to only two active COVID-19 cases.

According to a Friday news release, one patient is in the long term care residence and the other is in the retirement home.

There have been 43 resolved cases at the Hagersville facilities and 27 deaths linked to the virus.

An outdoor walking program was introduced at Anson Place on Friday as well with the intention of keeping residence health and safe.

The home says the program is a big step in their fight against COVID-19 and have also been implementing universal masking and cleaning with the help of public health.