WATERLOO -- Anson Place Care Centre in Hagersville is reporting that the majority of residents and staff in their retirement home have been cleared of COVID-19.

Officials say most of the affected people have come back with two consecutive negative test results.

The home expects to receive re-testing results from its long term care centre next week.

As of Saturday, a total of 32 residents and 22 staff are still fighting the virus.

Anson Place has had 27 COVID-19-related deaths.

Officials say that while the retesting results show signs of improvement, continued safety measures like wearing PPE as well as enhanced cleaning and screening protocols will remain in place.