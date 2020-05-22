KITCHENER -- The extended closure of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic has many educators putting lessons online, but how does that look for places where the learning is mostly hands-on?

The lessons haven't slowed down at Gina's College of Advanced Aesthetics.

The college has been shifting to deliver all three of its full-time programs online.

"Our industry is so visual, the beauty industry, so it actually adapts well to an online environment," explains Amalia Ramirez with the college.

Instructors are focusing on the theoretical portion of the program for now.

"We're planning right now that, when we're allowed to reopen, our students will be able to come back with the theory knowledge that they've already gained, and it'll be an intensive, practical hands-on," Ramirez explains.

Gabriella Maldonado is a student at Gina's College.

She was worried about the online learning at first, but now she's feeling more confident.

"We do tests, we do homework, we do class discussions that are very detailed and amazing," she says.

While the beauty business won't live online forever, the college says it might adopt some of these new techniques moving forward.

"We're planning to offer the theoretical portion still online, and then you can come in just to do the practical," says Christina Ramirez with the college.

The college says it would be a virtual but practical way to adapt after the unpredictability of COVID-19.