KITCHENER -- Three more charges have been laid for not following the province's emergency orders.

On Friday morning, regional officials said during a media briefing that those charges came in the last week or so.

In two instances, the fines were issued at private residences where more than five people were gathered.

One of those was in Kitchener, the other in Waterloo.

The other charge was given to a hair salon which was not complying with the province's emergency order of businesses not closed.

The charges serve as a reminder, CAO Mike Murray said during the briefing, that, despite restrictions beginning to ease across the province, people still have to follow the rules.

"It's probably important to enforce what these three charges highlight, which is: emergency orders are still in effect," he said.

These three charges are in addition to 15 others which have been given to date.

Those other charges range from other non-essential businesses staying open to people using closed basketball courts.

The region says it conducted a total of 161 site visits that involved education and warnings.

For 227 site visits, there was no action required. That means that there was either no violation or that things were resolved by the time inspectors arrived.

There are currently a total of 1,119 cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, including 927 resolved cases and 115 deaths.

The number of active cases dropped by a third on Friday, from 165 to 110.