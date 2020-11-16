ROCKWOOD -- Gusting winds and rain wrecked havoc on a large portion of southwestern Ontario on Sunday.

Thousands of people were still without power on Monday.

Rockwood's Sacred Heart Public School was closed due to a power outage, along with Eramosa Public School.

The Upper Grand District School Board said some of its online classes might also be affected by the storm, because some teachers may not have power to host live sessions.

The storm blew traffic lights, knocked down trees and caused some serious damage in Cambridge. The Cambridge Fire Department said at least one person was hurt when their ceiling collapsed on Sunday.

Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro said 4,500 customers lost power at some point on Sunday, but it was mostly restored by that afternoon.

However, Hydro One said around 179,000 customers across the province were still dealing with outages by Monday morning.

Winds reached peak speeds of 117 km/h at the Region of Waterloo International Airport on Sunday afternoon.