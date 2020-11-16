KITCHENER -- Winds gusts in Waterloo Region reached 104 km/h on Sunday night as a storm knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people across Ontario.

According to Environment Canada, well over 200,000 people were without power because damage from the storm, like snapped utility poles and downed trees.

The weather agency said in a weather summary issued early Monday morning that the Region of Waterloo International Airport officially recorded non-thunderstorm gusts of 117 km/h.

Just down the road in Wellington County, power outages forced at least two schools to close on Monday, as well as a library branch in Rockwood.

Dozens of people shared photos of damage from the storm online.



Crews clean up damage on Mary Street on Nov. 16, 2020 after a serious wind storm that saw gusts of over 100 km/h. (Natalie van Rooy / CTV Kitchener)



Rose McLeod, Kitchener



Kate Windley

City crews are continuing to clear up branches and other debris caused by the wind storm yesterday. Thanks �� to everyone who worked long hours last night. @CambridgeFD @WRPSToday @EnergyPlusInc #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/HiCDYJa681 — City of Cambridge (@cityofcambridge) November 16, 2020

Mature pine trees downed on Kossuth (TJ's Farm Fresh) southeast of Waterloo International Airport from severe thunderstorm about 2.25 PM. These trees also are facing NE. #onstorm #onwx pic.twitter.com/A0rD4BVvSm — Rob Kuhn (@KuhnyRob) November 15, 2020

So about that tree I've been worrying over...#ONStorm Cambridge area pic.twitter.com/hfhc9wo8D2 — krcraft (@krcraft) November 15, 2020

