Storm watch: Tracking today's closures and cancellations

When severe weather moves in, make Storm Watch your destination for information about school closures, bus cancellations and road closures in Waterloo region, Guelph, Brantford and the surrounding area.

The Storm Watch team begins its work well before the crack of dawn, collecting information from across our coverage area and posting it on this page.

Want to stay ahead of the storm? Check out our weather page or your latest local forecast from weather specialist Will Aiello and the CTV Kitchener team.

The following is a list of cancellations and closures for Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) says all St. Louis Adult Learning and Continuing Education programs are CANCELLED and campuses are CLOSED

and campuses are WCDSB has also CANCELLED all Community Use of School permits for Wednesday evening

all Community Use of School permits for Wednesday evening WCDSB homework clubs ARE RUNNING at participating elementary and secondary schools

at participating elementary and secondary schools The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) says all rental permits, games and school events are CANCELLED on Wednesday evening.

on Wednesday evening. The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) has CANCELLED all community use of schools on Wednesday.

all community use of schools on Wednesday. The Grand Erie District School Board has CANCELLED all after school athletics, and all community use of schools permits.

all after school athletics, and all community use of schools permits. Wilfrid Laurier University campuses and locations are closing Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., and will resume Thursday at 6 a.m. unless communicated otherwise

All University of Waterloo campus locations will close Wednesday at 4:30 p..m.

All Conestoga College locations will close Wednesday at 4 p.m.

TRANSIT