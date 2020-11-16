KITCHENER -- Winds were clocked at over 100 kilometres an hour in parts of southern Ontario Sunday, with Waterloo Region recording a wind gust of 117 km/h, Baden Hill 122 km/h and Niagara District Airport 141 km/h.

Behind that potent Colorado Low temperatures took a tumble, and will remain chilly until mid-week.

Winds have eased but will still be strong, gusting 30-50 km/h widespread Monday. The combination of cool air, strong west winds and warm waters creates the potential for lake-effect snow, especially to areas east of Georgian Bay.

Winds will die-down slightly overnight but will pick back up gusting 30-50 km/h Tuesday and transition to become northwesterly, pushing the lake-effect flurries to regions southeast of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, in the tradition snow belt areas.

Lake-effect squalls could drop 20 cm of snow in some communities by Wednesday morning. Kitchener-Waterloo is forecast to pick up two to four cm of snow. Tuesday will be cold, with wind chill values near -10 in the afternoon.

Flurries linger Wednesday as winds ease the snow will also come to an end. Any snow that does accumulate won’t last long. Temperatures bump back up to above seasonal Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures stay mild over the weekend, but showers or periods of rain are expected, which is something to watch for in the long range forecast.