Police forces have been busy training their officers to detect signs of drug use ahead of the legalization of marijuana but some experts are warning there isn't enough time.

Sergeant David Caron with Guelph Police Traffic Services says while the training is costly and time-consuming, it’s necessary.

“We would like to get as many as we can trained because if at the side of the road someone isn’t trained, then we have to call someone to the scene to do the tests,” says Sgt. Caron.

More drug recognition experts will also be needed as police services gear up for marijuana legalization.

Public safety analyst Chris Lewis says the training is going to be expensive.

“To test all these officers across Canada is going to cost millions of dollars and it takes time,” says Lewis.

“They don’t have enough time by the time the legalization comes into effect.”

The federal government also rolled out new drug-impaired training curriculum on Wednesday developed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Local forces say the new curriculum will complement the training they’re already undergoing.

The newest training shows officers how to look for signs of drug impairment, educates on the impaired driving laws, and includes information on medical conditions that can mimic drug impairment.

While officers are already training to administer standard sobriety testing, there is no current approved roadside screening device similar to a breath test that can be used to detect drugs.

“We don’t have things right now that would help officers … deter or detect if someone is impaired by drugs,” says Sgt. Caron.

The federal government is funding the new curriculum but police services need to budget to individually train their officers on standard sobriety testing in anticipation of legalization.