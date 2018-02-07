

CTV Kitchener





Police are searching for two men following a road rage incident in the Fergus area.

Wellington County OPP say the attack brought them to Beatty Line, just north of Fergus, around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They say a man was driving northbound on Beatty when he noticed a vehicle tailgating him. When the man pulled over to the shoulder, the other vehicle did as well. The driver of the first vehicle got out of his car, while two people exited the second vehicle.

The two people allegedly swore at the driver of the first car, threw him to the ground and assaulted him, then got back into their car and drove away.

The driver of the first car was treated for minor injuries.

Police say they’re looking for two white men, one of whom is described as being about 30 years old with black hair, a beard and a moustache. He was seen wearing a black winter coat, blue jeans and a black toque.

The men were in an older-model black Honda, possibly a Honda Civic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wellington County OPP or Crime Stoppers.