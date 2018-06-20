

CTV Kitchener





Several people were forced to leave their home for a short time following an apartment fire in Guelph.

Crews were called to Raymond Street around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fire officials say when they arrived they found dark smoke and flames coming from a balcony.

The fire was quickly brought under control and fire officials say the damage was contained to one unit.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Tenants were temporarily displaced while crews worked to battle the flames but were later allowed back into the building.