OPP, Guelph Police launch festive RIDE program
Guelph Police and Ontario Provincial Police launch festive RIDE program for holiday season.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, November 15, 2018 3:38PM EST
Guelph Police and Wellington County OPP launched their annual festive RIDE program on Thursday.
Officers from both forces set up RIDE programs on Wellington Street to remind drivers not to drive impaired.
The program will be running throughout the entire holiday season at a variety of locations