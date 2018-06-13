

CTV Kitchener





Guelph’s professional basketball team now has a name.

The Guelph Nighthawks unveiled their nickname, logo and team colours Wednesday at a special event at the Sleeman Centre, their home arena.

The Nighthawks will be one of six teams taking part in the inaugural season of the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

The league plans to offer professional-quality play during the summer months, beginning in 2019.

“There is an incredible pool of talent that’s out there, playing internationally, that we feel we can draw on,” Nighthawks president Cameron Kusch said in an interview.

Kusch says the team hopes to create a strong game-day experience for its fans.

In addition to Guelph, the CEBL has teams in Hamilton, Niagara Region and three markets in western Canada.