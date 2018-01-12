Featured
Driver charged after hitting 2 pedestrians
Published Friday, January 12, 2018 10:31AM EST
A Kitchener man has been charged with careless driving after allegedly hitting two pedestrians in Guelph.
Guelph police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Gordon Street and College Avenue.
According to police, two 20-year-old university students were hit by a vehicle while walking through the intersection.
Both were treated at the scene for minor injuries.