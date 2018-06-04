Featured
Bylaw officer hit by vehicle while issuing ticket
(Christina Marshall / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 4, 2018 5:31PM EDT
A Guelph man is accused of dangerous driving and other offences after allegedly hitting a bylaw officer who was trying to give him a parking ticket.
Guelph police say it happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday, near Wyndham and Cork streets.
They saw the driver noticed the bylaw officer preparing a ticket and accelerated his vehicle, hitting the officer in the process. The officer required hospital treatment for their injuries.
The 25-year-old man was later arrested at a residence on Gordon Street, although he allegedly tried to resist the officers’ efforts.
In addition to dangerous driving, he has been charged with assault with a weapon, resisting arrest and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.