

CTV Kitchener





A cardboard box found at a vacant lot in Elora contained dynamite, police say.

Wellington County OPP officers were called to the lot near Walser Street and Keating Drive around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Officers had been warned about a suspicious cardboard box with a label denoting that it had explosive contents.

Four yellow sticks of dynamite were found inside the box and later detonated by police.

Anyone who has information about how the dynamite came to be on the property is asked to contact the Wellington County OPP.