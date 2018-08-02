

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police say a 16-year-old was arrested after three youths were caught pointing BB guns at passing cars.

Police say they were called to the Hanlon Expressway at College Avenue West around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after a concerned citizen contact them regarding the behavior of three men.

The men were crossing the intersection and it is alleged that one of the men was carrying what appeared to be a handgun, which he was pointing at passing vehicles.

The citizen says he pulled over his vehicle and contacted police. While pulled over the men allegedly approached the vehicle, banged on the window, and pointed the gun at the citizen as they walked away.

Based on the description provided to police, they were able to locate the three men.

All three men were in possession of BB guns, and one man was also in possession of a knife.

As a result officers arrested and charged a 16-year-old Guelph youth with Weapons Dangerous and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

The two other men were also youths. They were cautioned and returned to family members.