Guelph woman arrested after filing false assault report: police
A Guelph woman has been charged after police said she made up a story about being assaulted by a neighbour.
Guelph Police said a woman in her 20s called them just after 3 p.m. on July 15 and told officers she had been assaulted by a woman she knew near the intersection of Silvercreek Parkway North and Speedvale Avenue West.
She told police the woman had tried to stab her with a knife, causing multiple officers to race to the area.
The other woman was located at her home and arrested for assault and weapons charges. She was in custody for approximately three hours during the investigation.
Police said over the next few days they learned there had not been an assault and the charges were withdrawn.
A 24-year-old Guelph woman has been arrested and charged with public mischief.
