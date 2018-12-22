

CTV Kitchener





Someone who purchased a LottoMax ticket in Guelph last week is now a multi-millionaire.

The lucky ticket is worth $60 million.

The OLG has not released details about where it was sold.

But that’s not the only good news.

Sixteen other tickets will also take home a prize.

Eight MaxMillions tickets worth $1 million were purchased in Hamilton, London, Ottawa, Toronto, Georgetown and Woodbridge.

Another six winning MaxMillions tickets were purchased London, Niagara Falls, Toronto, North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and Timmins.

Each of those is worth $250,000.

ENCORE tickets sold in Kitchener and Chatham will also take home $100,000.

This has been a very good December for lottery wins in Southern Ontario.

A Kitchener couple won $7.9 million on December 14 and a Guelph man took home a $333,333.40 cheque on December 8.

$100,000 jackpots were also claimed, one in Elmira and two in Kitchener.

The next LottoMax prize on December 28th is estimated at $38 million.