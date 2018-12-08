Featured
Guelph man wins big with LottoMax
Michel Noel of Guelph holds up his LottoMax cheque. (OLG)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, December 8, 2018 12:03PM EST
A Guelph man is now $333,333.40 richer.
Michel Noel won one of the LottoMax MAXMILLIONS prizes from the November 30 draw.
“This is my first big win!” said the 56-year-old engineer in an OLG press release. “I don’t know how I feel. I haven’t really digested it yet.”
Noel says he’ll pay bills and invest his winnings.
He purchased the lucky ticket the at a store in Ottawa.