

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph man is now $333,333.40 richer.

Michel Noel won one of the LottoMax MAXMILLIONS prizes from the November 30 draw.

“This is my first big win!” said the 56-year-old engineer in an OLG press release. “I don’t know how I feel. I haven’t really digested it yet.”

Noel says he’ll pay bills and invest his winnings.

He purchased the lucky ticket the at a store in Ottawa.