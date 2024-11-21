Two people assaulted and robbed in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after two people were reported to be assaulted and robbed by a group of youths in Kitchener.

On Nov. 17, at around 7:45 p.m., police were called to the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Ottawa Street South.

Police said that two people were outside a business when they were approached by five unknown youths. The victims were then assaulted and their personal property was stolen from them.

Police said those involved are believed to know each other.

Anyone with information or video footage of this incident is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777, extension 6370.