Featured
Kitchener lawyer lands $100,000 lotto prize
Jennifer Bolduc won $100,000 with ENCORE on a LOTTO 6/49 draw on Dec. 15. (Source: OLG)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, December 20, 2018 11:09AM EST
Another Kitchener lottery player has won big.
Jennifer Bolduc won $100,000 with ENCORE on a LOTTO 6/49 draw on Dec. 15.
She matched six of the last seven numbers.
“I had to make sure my eyes were still working,” she said in a press release.
She plans on paying off school debt, sharing some money with family and saving for a down payment.
Bolduc purchased the ticket at Dollar Star on Highway 56, near Hamilton.
Her win comes one day after it was announced that a Kitchener man won a $100,000 prize off of a poker lottery game.
Earlier this week, a Kitchener couple won almost $8 million.