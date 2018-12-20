

CTV Kitchener





Another Kitchener lottery player has won big.

Jennifer Bolduc won $100,000 with ENCORE on a LOTTO 6/49 draw on Dec. 15.

She matched six of the last seven numbers.

“I had to make sure my eyes were still working,” she said in a press release.

She plans on paying off school debt, sharing some money with family and saving for a down payment.

Bolduc purchased the ticket at Dollar Star on Highway 56, near Hamilton.

Her win comes one day after it was announced that a Kitchener man won a $100,000 prize off of a poker lottery game.

Earlier this week, a Kitchener couple won almost $8 million.