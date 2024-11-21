Plans for Waterloo bike lane potentially in jeopardy

Plans for a Waterloo bike lane could be in jeopardy due to proposed provincial legislation.

Earlier this month, Waterloo Regional Council approved of a plan to install a bike lane on Bridgeport Road and Erb Street in Waterloo. When built, it would replace a current lane dedicated to vehicular traffic.

However, during a meeting last month, Premier Doug Ford said he was considering a plan that would prevent any new bike lanes being installed that would remove an existing vehicle lane. The proposed legislation was dubbed ‘Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act.’

Waterloo Regional Councillor Rob Deutschmann said he is worried the plan for the new bike lane in Waterloo could be scrapped if the provincial legislation goes through.

“That's the very reason why this is bad legislation,” Deutschmann told CTV News on Wednesday. “The mayor [of] Waterloo is telling you, ‘Yeah, we've studied it. We know it's okay.’”

Deutschmann said the province is creating an unnecessary level of clearance over a municipal issue.

“Certainly the province is not the best planner for what's going on,” Deutschmann explained.

Council passed a motion on Wednesday night asking the provincial government to pump the brakes on the proposed act.

“You can't not say anything,” Deutschmann said. “You have to stand your ground at some point when you see something that is wrong being done and I'm glad council supported that position.”

Council will be sending a letter to the Premier and other municipalities to try to put pressure on the government.

The proposed provincial legislation has not yet passed.