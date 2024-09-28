Guelph Storm soars while Brantford Bulldogs fizzle in season openers

It was a big night in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) on Friday as 20 teams hit the ice.

The Kitchener Rangers had a rocky start, falling 5 – 2 to the Erie Otters in front of thousands of fans at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

It was an entirely different story in Guelph at the Sleeman Centre where the Guelph Storm took a commanding lead over the Owen Sound Attack early on.

Ryan McGuire and Cam Allen both tucked away goals for the Storm in the first period before Landen Hookey got one back for Owen Sound.

The Storm kept up the pressure, leading 5 – 1 by midway through the second period.

The Attack started to rally back late in the second period, but the Storm ultimately came out on top 6 – 4.

Owen Sound gets a chance at redemption Saturday night as they welcome the Storm to the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile the Brantford Bulldogs had some big holes in their roster as they took on the Brampton Steelheads. Nick Lardis, Aiden O’Donnell, Marek Vanacker and Ben Bujold were all missing due to training camps and injuries.

The Steelheads kept the Bulldogs out in the cold while they tucked away seven goals, including one from former Kitchener Ranger Carson Rehkopf.

The Bulldogs lost 7 - 0 to Brampton.

They’ll host their home opener against Oshawa on Saturday at 7 p.m.