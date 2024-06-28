Guelph Storm releases preseason schedule

Guelph Storm fans can start looking forward to seeing their favourite players back on the ice as the team releases a look at their preseason schedule.

The team will play four preseason games between September 1 and September 21, including two games at the Sleeman Centre in Guelph.

Sunday, September 1

Guelph at Brampton – 2 p.m.

Friday, September 7

Peterborough at Guelph - 7:07 p.m.

Saturday, September 7

Oshawa at Guelph – 7:07 p.m.

Saturday, September 21

Guelph vs. Peterborough in Millbrook, Ont. – 7:07 p.m.