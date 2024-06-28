KITCHENER
    • Guelph Storm releases preseason schedule

    Guelph Storm in a photo from the team's Twitter account. (@Storm_City) Guelph Storm in a photo from the team's Twitter account. (@Storm_City)
    Guelph Storm fans can start looking forward to seeing their favourite players back on the ice as the team releases a look at their preseason schedule.

    The team will play four preseason games between September 1 and September 21, including two games at the Sleeman Centre in Guelph.

    Sunday, September 1

    Guelph at Brampton – 2 p.m.

    Friday, September 7

    Peterborough at Guelph - 7:07 p.m.

    Saturday, September 7

    Oshawa at Guelph – 7:07 p.m.

    Saturday, September 21

    Guelph vs. Peterborough in Millbrook, Ont. – 7:07 p.m.

    Front of Pet Valu store shattered by car

    Follow CTV News